His Grace Srutidharma Das, Former TP at Bhaktivedanta Manor, Passed Away

​

Our Thanks to Lilavilasini Devi Dasi, Italy & Sangita Priya Devi Dasi, England, for submitting these articles & photos.

Dear Devotees,

Hare Krishna. His Grace Srutidharma Das Prabhu passed away this evening on March 10, 2020 (after being diagnosed with a brain tumor). Devotees had gathered for kirtan (chanting of the Holy Names of the Lord) when the temple Deities, Sri Sri Gaura Nitai, Sri Ram Sita, and Giri Govardhan had come to pay him a blessed visit. He received a beautiful garland brought by the head pujari (Priest) and shortly thereafter he breathed his last.

All glories to Srutidharma Prabhu! He spent his life selflessly serving at the Holy Dhama of the Bhaktivedanta Manor from which he has now departed. Srutidharma Prabhu was a beloved Temple President at the Bhaktivedanta Manor in England. A formal notice will follow with timings of gatherings and ceremonies.

Srutidharma Prabhu speaking with Queen Elizabeth when he was invited to attend an event at Buckingham Palace.

Your servant,

Gauri Das