Dedication
Vaishnavas C.A.R.E. (Counseling, Assistance, Resource, and Education for the Terminally ill and Those in Need) is dedicated to ISKCON Founder-Acarya
His Divine Grace A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada who exemplified how to live one's life in Krishna consciousness and in the end, taught us how to leave this temporary world of birth and death.
It is in his honor that we seek to give care and comfort to those who wish to follow
in his sublime footsteps.
Latest Vaishnava News
His Grace Srutidharma Das, Former TP at Bhaktivedanta Manor, Passed Away
Our Thanks to Lilavilasini Devi Dasi, Italy & Sangita Priya Devi Dasi, England, for submitting these articles & photos.
Dear Devotees,
Hare Krishna. His Grace Srutidharma Das Prabhu passed away this evening on March 10, 2020 (after being diagnosed with a brain tumor). Devotees had gathered for kirtan (chanting of the Holy Names of the Lord) when the temple Deities, Sri Sri Gaura Nitai, Sri Ram Sita, and Giri Govardhan had come to pay him a blessed visit. He received a beautiful garland brought by the head pujari (Priest) and shortly thereafter he breathed his last.
All glories to Srutidharma Prabhu! He spent his life selflessly serving at the Holy Dhama of the Bhaktivedanta Manor from which he has now departed. Srutidharma Prabhu was a beloved Temple President at the Bhaktivedanta Manor in England. A formal notice will follow with timings of gatherings and ceremonies.
Srutidharma Prabhu speaking with Queen Elizabeth when he was invited to attend an event at Buckingham Palace.
Your servant,
Gauri Das
Thoughts About Dying in Isolation
Posted on: March 13, 2020
By Jeri Glatter
With concern about the Coronavirus playing a role to varying degrees in all of our lives, at times I find myself imagining a stark death bed scene in the hospital. I see caregivers, who had been taught to fastidiously keep a barrier between themselves and the dying person, clothed in gloves, gown, and mask surrounding the dying person. If I choose to, my thoughts can summon the most extreme and chilling version of such a death—images borrowed from a contagion-based movie. This vision includes complete isolation, walls of draped plastic, and the outline of faceless individuals in hazmat suits, accompanied by the pulsing, whooshing sound of respirators.
I understand, due to necessity, that the number of family members and loved ones of a coronavirus patient would most likely be drastically limited or prohibited. People at the bedside would be unable to provide one of the most significant and nuanced tools for emotional communication—human touch. Skin to skin, hand to hand, lips to forehead—all of which create the exquisite intimacy and unspoken comfort of physical connection. This scene is the heartbreaking polar-opposite of doula work under normal circumstances.
To read more please click
"View More"
Of Interest
Bhaktivedanta Hospice, in the video to the left, is a home away from home, is for terminally ill patients.
-
Vrindavan and adjoining areas have over 20000 widows and many destitute live in this area.
-
Bhaktivedanta Hospice is one such effort to support those, who suffer from terminal illness.
-
These patients who are totally shattered medically, physically, emotionally, economically and spiritually, receive this care free of cost, irrespective of their religious faith.
Considering the plight of these poor villagers, we provide the following care and services free of cost:
-
Home Care
-
Medicine Distribution
-
In-patient Care
-
Nursing care, Pain Management, Symptom management
-
Complementary Therapies for comfort care like Relaxation techniques, Music Therapy, Herbal Therapy, etc.
-
Spiritual Care, Grief management, Care of the Caregiver
-
Special and personalized care at the time of dying
-
Post-Mortem care if need be, Cremation Care and ceremony
-
Memorial service, Grieving, healing and support services for the family.
-
Our Hospice physician and team of nurses
travel several times per week to visit approximately 200 patients in their homes in the surrounding villages of Vrindavan. They offer free medical care to the terminally ill residents who require end-of-life care.